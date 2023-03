An Inishowen Councillor has hit out at what he has described as ‘senseless and wanton vandalism’ at the Church of Ireland in Muff.

A number of coping stones were dislodged and strewn about the grass causing significant damage and destabilising an the perimeter wall. Metal grills were also removed from the windows of the old stables.

It’s believed an attempt was made to gain entry to the building.

Councillor Terry Crossan is appealing to parents to make their children aware of such incidents: