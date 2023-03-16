Council moving to acquire Pearse Road site for Letterkenny Transport Hub

The importance of selecting the right site for the location of the proposed new Transport Hub in Letterkenny has been highlighted by the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

The issue was raised by Cllr Michael McBride, who said Donegal County Council should host a workshop to discuss the possible location, with the emphasis on a site at the former council offices and bacon factory on Pearse Road.

Director of Service Liam Ward confirmed that after 27 potential locations were identified, an analysis confirmed that was the ideal site, and the council is now moving to acquire it.

That’s been welcomed by Cllr McBride……………