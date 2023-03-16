Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Day services to return to Donegal and Killybegs Community Hospitals

Day Care Services for older people are set to resume at both Donegal and Killybegs Community Hospitals in the coming weeks.

From April 3rd, services will be provided from one to five days, Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Services provided in Day Care will include personal care provision such assistance with showering /bathing and social care provision including meaningful activities of interest to the client like music sessions, outings to various places of interest and parties.

Educational/Information sessions on relevant topics relating to older people such as diet and nutrition are also organised at the community hospitals.

Nurse led clinic services such as Falls Prevention and Continence care will be provided while a full Nursing Needs Assessment /Health Screening is also carried out in consultation with the client and a care plan put in place to address any ongoing needs and further referral to on-going services if required.

External facilitators are to be invited to talk to older persons attending Day Services on topics of interest such as a Garda Liaison Officer, a representative from the Safeguarding Office and MABS.

psni logo
News, Top Stories

36 year old man arrested in Strabane in connection with a serious assault

16 March 2023
dog abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Appeal for dog beaten and buried alive in Derry

16 March 2023
killybegs hospital
News, Top Stories

Day services to return to Donegal and Killybegs Community Hospitals

16 March 2023
rsa paddys wken
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal to drivers this St. Patrick’s weekend

16 March 2023
