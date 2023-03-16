Day services to return to Donegal and Killybegs Community Hospitals

Day Care Services for older people are set to resume at both Donegal and Killybegs Community Hospitals in the coming weeks.

From April 3rd, services will be provided from one to five days, Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Services provided in Day Care will include personal care provision such assistance with showering /bathing and social care provision including meaningful activities of interest to the client like music sessions, outings to various places of interest and parties.

Educational/Information sessions on relevant topics relating to older people such as diet and nutrition are also organised at the community hospitals.

Nurse led clinic services such as Falls Prevention and Continence care will be provided while a full Nursing Needs Assessment /Health Screening is also carried out in consultation with the client and a care plan put in place to address any ongoing needs and further referral to on-going services if required.

External facilitators are to be invited to talk to older persons attending Day Services on topics of interest such as a Garda Liaison Officer, a representative from the Safeguarding Office and MABS.