GFA has yet to reach its full potential – Varadkar

The US Senate Majority leader has urged the DUP to agree to the Windsor Framework.

At the Ireland Funds Gala attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last night, Chuck Schumer said the US wouldn’t support a trade deal with the UK if the Good Friday Agreement is undermined.

The event was attended by Northern Ireland First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressed the event, saying the Good Friday Agreement has yet to reach its full potential……….