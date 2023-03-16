Heaton Harris says DUP can’t be rushed into a Windsor Framework decision

The DUP shouldn’t be bounced into making a decision on the Windsor Framework, according to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Chris Heaton Harris has said despite meetings with the US President this week, time and space is important.

The DUP say they have a number of issues with the framework which may require UK legislation, with party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said to accept the EU won’t renegotiate.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris says the programme of Good Friday events in Washington isn’t about giving a further push to the DUP to agree to the deal………….