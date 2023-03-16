HSE and INMO warn of long ED waiting times this weekend

The HSE is warning of long waiting times for people who attend emergency departments this weekend.

The INMO says overcrowding at hospitals around the country is currently “out of control.”

Earlier this week, Saolta said a record 194 people had attended the ED in Letterkenny over a single 24 hour period.

The HSE have said that yesterday morning the number of people on trolleys in Emergency Departments across the country had increased by 30% compared to the same day last year. There were 21 people on ED trollies yesterday in Letterkenny.

They say the current situation is as a result of increased ED attendances by patients, many whom are older and frailer.

While they say respiratory illnesses are still circulating.

Over the St.Patrick’s Bank Holiday weekend, which is always one of the busiest times of year for hospitals, the HSE are encouraging the public to attend hospitals only when it’s an emergency.