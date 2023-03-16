Kavanagh questions location of Letterkenny disabled parking bay

Letterkenny Municipal District has been told that if disabled parking bays don’t meet the needs of the people who use them, then they shouldn’t be placed in that location.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh was speaking after moving a motion asking that a dropped kerb be provided at a disabled bay on Lower Main Street in the town.

When he was told that doing so would cause a hazard at the entrance to neighbouring properties, Cllr Kavanagh suggested the parking bay be relocated, and the decision to place it there be reviewed……..