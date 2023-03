It’s hoped that substantial works will take place shortly in Buncrana on the shore walk to Fr. Hegartys Grave.

Donegal County Council is seeking €80,000 from the Community Recognition Fund to be spent on resurfacing and drainage works, as well as the provision of accessible toilets. The money was sought by the Buncrana Tidy Towns committee.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says it will augment existing facilities in the area, and she’s confident the application will be accepted……..