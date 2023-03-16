Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



With Friday St Patrick’s Day, the Friday Panel is the Thursday Panel and we have Deputy Joe McHugh, Brid Curran and Michael Margey discussing issues including St Patrick’s Day trips for politicians, a new study on defective concrete and a stall in critical school projects:

In Our two Proffesor Paul Dunlop discusses new research which shows that Mica is not the primary cause of defective concrete blocks found in thousands of homes in Co Donegal and a number of other counties. Later the CEO of the Saolta Hosptial group urges people to avoid the Emergency Department at LUH this weekend if they can:

In this hour we have a chat with Dana and hear her new song and later we have a ring around to see what is happening across the region this St Patrick’s Day weekend: