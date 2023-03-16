Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show…

With Friday St Patrick’s Day, the Friday Panel is the Thursday Panel and we have Deputy Joe McHugh, Brid Curran and Michael Margey discussing issues including St Patrick’s Day trips for politicians, a new study on defective concrete and a stall in critical school projects:

In Our two Proffesor Paul Dunlop  discusses new research which shows that Mica is not the primary cause of defective concrete blocks found in thousands of homes in Co Donegal and a number of other counties. Later the CEO of the Saolta Hosptial group urges people to avoid the Emergency Department at LUH this weekend if they can:

In this hour we have a chat with Dana and hear her new song and later we have a ring around to see what is happening across the region this St Patrick’s Day weekend:

 

rsa paddys wken
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal to drivers this St. Patrick’s weekend

16 March 2023
TikTok
News, Top Stories

Ireland ‘behind the curve’ on regulating TikTok – MEP Markey

16 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 March 2023
Not Around Us Campaign March 23
News, Top Stories

People urged to get on board with ‘Not Around Us Campaign’

16 March 2023
