A West Donegal Councillor believes tourism needs to be sustainable, managed and limited for the benefit of all.

Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says while he welcomes a focus on tourism in the West of the county, property prices, homelessness, the Irish language and the environment are being negatively impacted.

He says efforts must be made to mitigate against people being forced out of the locality: