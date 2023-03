The twin-sister of missing child Mary Boyle is issuing a new appeal for information, on the 46th anniversary of her disappearance.

The six-year-old vanished from her grandmother’s home in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, on March 18th, 1977.

Her twin-sister, Ann Doherty, wants the state to order a murder investigation and inquest.

She says she still wants to find her body – after nearly half a century…