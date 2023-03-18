Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal soccer player on title winning Indian Super League side

Donegal man Carl McHugh was part of the ATK Mohan Bagan side (pictured above) that won the Indian Super League title after they overcame Bengalura 4-3 on penalties in a play-off.

The game finished 2-2, and went to extra-time and then penalties.

McHugh, who picked up a yellow card in the game, was substituted in the 82nd minute.

This is McHugh’s fourth season with the Indian club where he has now made 66 league appearances.

Previously, the 30-year-old  was with SPL side Motherwell and before that Plymouth Argyle, Bradford City, Reading and Dundalk.

Carl McHugh. Pic: Wikipedia
Top Stories

leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions around Stranorlar

18 March 2023
Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Day of Action on Donegal roads

18 March 2023
maryboyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

46 years since the disappearance of 6 y/o Mary Boyle

18 March 2023
money20171162017705
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hopes the North West could be named an investment zone

18 March 2023
