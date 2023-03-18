Donegal soccer player on title winning Indian Super League side

Donegal man Carl McHugh was part of the ATK Mohan Bagan side (pictured above) that won the Indian Super League title after they overcame Bengalura 4-3 on penalties in a play-off.

The game finished 2-2, and went to extra-time and then penalties.

McHugh, who picked up a yellow card in the game, was substituted in the 82nd minute.

This is McHugh’s fourth season with the Indian club where he has now made 66 league appearances.

Previously, the 30-year-old was with SPL side Motherwell and before that Plymouth Argyle, Bradford City, Reading and Dundalk.