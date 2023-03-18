Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Higgins ‘disappointed’ with dropping points at home to Sligo

Ruaidhri Higgins could be in line for the Derry’s job. Photo: Stephen Doherty

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins admitted that he was ‘disappointed’ to take just a point in the 1-1 draw with Sligo Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

City had a goal disallowed before the Bit o’ Red took the lead through in-form Max Mata, with his fifth of the season.

Sligo were the better team for much of the game after that but Ciaran Coll headed in an 81st minute equaliser to set up an exciting finish.

After the match, the City boss gave his thoughts to Martin Holmes.

Meanwhile, Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher pointed out that while they were hoping for a win, they have made a good enough start to the season and are unbeaten after six games. He also spoke with Martin Holmes.

 

