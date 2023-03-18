Kildrum and Oldtown Celtic share top spot in Division One

The race for the Glencar Inn Saturday Division One title looks set to go down to the wire.

Kildrum Tigers and Oldtown Celtic have both won their latest games and leapfrog Glenea United – who had no game – into top spot. Kildrum and Oldtown are now on 36 points, while Glenea are on 34. Kildrum have a game in hand on their two rivals.

In Division One, St Catherine’s moved to the top of the table on goal difference with Fintown Harps after they beat the latter by 3-1.