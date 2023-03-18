Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Kildrum and Oldtown Celtic share top spot in Division One

The race for the Glencar Inn Saturday Division One title looks set to go down to the wire.

Kildrum Tigers and Oldtown Celtic have both won their latest games and leapfrog Glenea United – who had no game – into top spot. Kildrum and Oldtown are now on 36 points, while Glenea are on 34. Kildrum have a game in hand on their two rivals.

In Division One, St Catherine’s moved to the top of the table on goal difference with Fintown Harps after they beat the latter by 3-1.

Saturday 18th March, 2023
Glencar Inn Division One
Oldtown Celtic 5 vs 1 Cappry Rovers
Donegal Town                                           0         vs         0          Glencar Celtic

 

Old Orchard Inn Division Two

Fintown Harps                                          1           vs          3          St Catherine’s

 

 

Friday 17th March, 2023
Kildrum Tigers 4 vs 3 Strand Rovers
Dunlewey Celtic 3 vs 0 Copany Rovers
Old Orchard Division Two
Kilmacrennan Celtic 2 vs 0 Milford United
Ballybofey United 4 vs 0 Swilly Rovers
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions around Stranorlar

18 March 2023
Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Day of Action on Donegal roads

18 March 2023
maryboyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

46 years since the disappearance of 6 y/o Mary Boyle

18 March 2023
money20171162017705
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hopes the North West could be named an investment zone

18 March 2023
