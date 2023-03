Donegal suffered a 1-17 to 0-09 defeat to Mayo in the National Football League Division One on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan O’Donoghue’s goal early in the second half helped Mayo to their first ever victory in Donegal and with that secured their place in the Division One final.

As for Donegal, they are now effectively relegated from the Division.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh has the full time report…