Cockhill Celtic will play in the FAI Intermediate Cup final for the first time in their history after they beat Ringmahon Rangers 1-0 in Cork.

Lee McColgan’s goal was enough to see Gavin Cullen’s side into the final.

They will now face another Cork side, in Rockmount after they beat Lucan United 2-0.

Gavin Cullen told Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport he is proud of his side…