Missing person Letterkenny

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Victor Furgal who is missing from his home in Letterkenny, Co.Donegal, since Saturday, 18th March 2023. He was last seen there at 10.30pm in the evening.

Victor is described as being approximately 6 feet tall, with a medium build, brown hair and dark eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket with a cream fur inside the hood, black bottoms and black Air Max runners.

Gardaí are concerned for Victor’s welfare and anyone with any information on Victor’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí.