Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Missing person Letterkenny

Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Victor Furgal who is missing from his home in Letterkenny, Co.Donegal, since Saturday, 18th March 2023. He was last seen there at 10.30pm in the evening.

Victor is described as being approximately 6 feet tall, with a medium build, brown hair and dark eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket with a cream fur inside the hood, black bottoms and black Air Max runners.

Gardaí are concerned for Victor’s welfare and anyone with any information on Victor’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai
News, Top Stories

Missing person Letterkenny

19 March 2023
deerglenveagh
News, Top Stories

Operation Bambi investigating motorist attack on wild deer

19 March 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

12th arrest made in relation to Caldwell shooting

19 March 2023
Garda performing a roadside check at the launch of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign in Donegal on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Vehicles seized as part of Gardaí ‘Day of Action’

19 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai
News, Top Stories

Missing person Letterkenny

19 March 2023
deerglenveagh
News, Top Stories

Operation Bambi investigating motorist attack on wild deer

19 March 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

12th arrest made in relation to Caldwell shooting

19 March 2023
Garda performing a roadside check at the launch of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign in Donegal on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Vehicles seized as part of Gardaí ‘Day of Action’

19 March 2023
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions around Stranorlar

18 March 2023
Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Day of Action on Donegal roads

18 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube