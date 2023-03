Donegal suffered a defeat at home to Mayo for the first time on Sunday afternoon.

Paddy Carr’s side were beaten 1-17 to 0-09 in MacCumhaill Park.

At half time, Mayo led 0-11 to 0-06 and an early second half goal from Ryan O’Donoghue all but sealed Mayo’s victory and their place in the National Football League Division One final.

Donegal, on the other hand are effectively relegated to Division Two.

After the game, Donegal boss Paddy Carr spoke with Tom Comack…