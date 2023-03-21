Council prepares for Social Inclusion Week 2023

This coming Saturday sees the launch of Social Inclusion Week in Donegal, with Cathaoirleach Cllr Liam Blaney launching the event at An Grianan Theatre, followed by a festival of colour hosted by the Letterkenny Indian Community.

Donegal County Council says Social Inclusion Week is a series of events organised throughout the county to increase awareness and understanding of inclusion and diversity in Donegal.

Cybercrime awareness will be highlighted at each event during the week with a focus on the 4 P’s – Passwords, Permissions, Payments, and Participants.

Among the major events will be gatherings in Letterkenny, Buncrana, Arranmore Island, Ards Forest Park, Stranorlar, Dungloe, Carmndonagh, Donegal Town, Lettermacaward and Lifford.

To highlight a few events during the week:

Sunday 26 March at 10am to 2pm a Lets Play Family Event with Donegal Sports Partnership in the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park in Letterkenny.

Monday 27 March at 11am – 1.pm Donegal Community Garden Network Spring Gathering hosted by DLDC in The Vestry, Letterkenny. Calling all community gardens in Donegal to attend the Launch of the new community garden network.

Tuesday 28 March at 10am – 2pm Donegal Older Person Council invite you to their Annual General Meeting and Health & Wellbeing Event in the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny

Wednesday 29 March 11.00am Woodlands for Wellbeing Walk in Buncrana Swan Park or Stranorlar Drumboe Woods with Donegal Sports Partnership – this is a great opportunity to meet new people while learning more about the environment.

Thursday 30 March 10am – 12.30pm join Pathways to progress workshop with IDP in their Buncrana Offices

Friday 31 March 10am – 1pm start your day by dropping in for a coffee with Letterkenny CDP in the Courtyard Letterkenny where you can meet people, share stories and integrate. You can then go to the RCC to learn from Keith Corcoran about culture in Ireland and Donegal hosted by Donegal Volunteer Centre and Donegal County Council

Saturday 1 April 3pm will see all heads turning towards the Diversity Showcase in An Grianan Theatre – be prepared for an afternoon of fun, culture, music, dance, and fashion.

One Donegal Social Inclusion Week 2023 event programme can be downloaded from www.donegalcoco.ie or pick one up from your local public service centre.