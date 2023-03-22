Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

20% increase in hate crime incidents in NW region

Garda

Incidents of hate crime increased by 20% in the North-Western Region last year.

18 hate related incidents were reported to Gardai in Donegal, 10 race related.

Nationally, 582 hate related incidents were reported in 2022, compared to 448 in 2021.

Of the discriminatory motives recorded, a third involved race, 22% involved sexual orientation, and 21% were based on nationality.

Justice Minister Simon Harris says while the figures are worrying, he is encouraged that more people are going to the gardai:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Garda car involved in crash in Convoy

22 March 2023
police
News

Woman arrested in connection with attempted hijacking and discovery of suspicious device in Derry

22 March 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Ramelton and surrounding areas

22 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Garda car involved in crash in Convoy

22 March 2023
police
News

Woman arrested in connection with attempted hijacking and discovery of suspicious device in Derry

22 March 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Ramelton and surrounding areas

22 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 March 2023
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Water disruptions to Moville and surrounding areas

22 March 2023
hate crime
News, Audio, Top Stories

20% increase in hate crime incidents in NW region

22 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube