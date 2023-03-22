20% increase in hate crime incidents in NW region

Incidents of hate crime increased by 20% in the North-Western Region last year.

18 hate related incidents were reported to Gardai in Donegal, 10 race related.

Nationally, 582 hate related incidents were reported in 2022, compared to 448 in 2021.

Of the discriminatory motives recorded, a third involved race, 22% involved sexual orientation, and 21% were based on nationality.

Justice Minister Simon Harris says while the figures are worrying, he is encouraged that more people are going to the gardai: