Brendan Devenney – Another massive blow in Donegal GAA

Donegal football manager Paddy Carr has resigned with immediate effect.

In a statement, he says his decision follows a discussion with some senior members of the panel.

Carr was only appointed in October, but Donegal will almost certainly be relegated to Division Two of the Allianz Football League.

His departure is just the latest crisis in Donegal football, with a special county committee meeting planned for tomorrow night to address the ongoing Academy issues.

Karl Lacey resigned as Head of Academy Development in February, with a host of coaches joining him in protest.

Former Donegal star forward Brendan Devenney says Former Donegal star forward Brendan Devenney says its another big blow in what has been a difficult time for Donegal GAA: