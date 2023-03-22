Business Matters Ep 136 – Andrew McElhinney & Tara McGuire

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the owner of O’Donnell’s Bakery in Laghey, Andrew McElhinney, and recruitment officer with Donegal ETB’s Further Education and Training Services, Tara McGuire.

On Christmas Eve in 2010, O’Donnell’s Bakery, which was established in 1969, closed down. Within a month, Andrew McElhinney, who had been a bread agent for the previous five years, bought the Laghey-based business along with his wife, Kathleen.

Twelve years on, it’s very much a family affair, with his daughters, Sarah-Ann and Lynn, also working full-time in the business. O’Donnell’s Bakery launched its Atlantic Wheaten in Aldi stores in 2019 and recently secured a contract with Dunnes Stores.

Donegal ETB is the largest education and training provider in the county. Its Further Education and Training Service provides education and training for around 12,000 students each year. Tara McGuire talks about the ability of the statutory body to continue to change and adapt to meet the needs of the various sectors and businesses locally.

Listen back here: