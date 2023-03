A 23 year old man arrested by police yesterday, investigating a report of a dog that was found injured and partially buried in Ballyarnett Country Park on Wednesday last has been released on police bail to allow police to conduct further enquiries.

He was the second to be arrested in connection with the incident.

A 29-year-old man charged with offences in connection with the same incident appeared at a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court on Saturday.