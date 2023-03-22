Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McLaughlin adding a touch of flair to the Gold Coast Suns

The Gold Coast suns say they’ve added a touch of flair to its AFLW list with Donegal Captain Niamh McLaughlin signing on for the 2023 AFLW season.
McLaughlin will become the second Irishwoman on the list alongside Clara Fitzpatrick who joined the club last week.

The Moville native who was named Ladies Senior Players’ Player of the Year and awarded a maiden All-Star Award in 2022, said “I’m thrilled to have been given this opportunity and the chance to push myself into something new,”.

The 29-year-old will also become a tri-code athlete having also represented Ireland in soccer at Under 17 and Under 19 levels as well as stints at English clubs Newcastle and Sunderland.

“The opportunities have become more available to girls to make the transition from Gaelic football to the AFLW. The skills are quite transferrable and it’s a new challenge with a new lifestyle for me, which is exciting.” McLaughlin added.

“The conversations I’ve had with (Head Coach) Cameron (Joyce) and (Head of Women’s Football) Fiona (Sessarago) have been positive and I’m looking forward to the new adventure.”

“Niamh is a fantastic addition to our AFLW program. Not only is she an exciting talent on-field, but her natural leadership qualities that she’s shown throughout her career is something that will be of great benefit to our developing squad,” GC SUNS Head of Women’s Football Fiona Sessarago said.

“We look forward to welcoming Niamh to the Gold Coast and the GC SUNS.”

