Revolut is continuing to evolve it offering, this time with car insurance.

A waiting list is being rolled out from today and the service is being launched this spring

The company says it will offer discounts of up to 25% if customers enable a smart-driving feature, which entails the plugging in of a device directly to a car accessory socket enabling prices to reflect a drivers behaviour.

Revolut says customers using smart-driving will have the ability to get better rates every year.