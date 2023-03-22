Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Where will people go if the eviction ban ends? – Deputy Harkin

Sinn Féin’s warning the Government that it is driving the homeless crisis to a level nobody ever thought was possible.

It came during the Dáil debate on a Sinn Fein motion which seeks to extend the eviction ban, which will be voted on this afternoon.

The Government is on course to win the vote after the regional group of Independent TD’s agreed to support it.

A vote is set to take place in the Dail today on a Sinn Fein motion to extend the evictions ban.

South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin has question where people are going to go if the evictions ban ends with just 57 available rental properties in Donegal and little or no emergency accommodation available.

She believes planning permission relief would be hugely beneficial:

