The body of a man in his 70s has been discovered in Carndonagh.

Gardai say foul play is not suspected at this time.

A file is due to be prepared in accordance with the Coroners Acts.

Gardai have warned that they are aware of a video circulating which is believed to relate to the incident.

They are urging anyone who may receive the video or who is already in possession of it to delete it immediately and not to share it.