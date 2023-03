The Donegal Travellers Project has welcomed the launch of the National Action Plan Against Racism.

The plan aims to eliminate racism in all its forms in Ireland with a Special Rapporteur set to monitor its implementation.

Measures will be introduced in employment, education, housing and health that will help to address ethnic inequalities.

Siobhan McLaughlin, Manager of the Donegal Travellers Project says it is a huge step forward in tackling racism: