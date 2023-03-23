Hourigan facing Green Party suspension as government wins Eviction Ban vote

The Green TD Neasa Hourigan is facing a 15 month suspension from the parliamentary party after voting against the Government on the no-fault evictions ban.

The Coalition won the Dáil vote by 83 by 68.

The Labour Party meanwhile is planning to lodge a no confidence motion in the Government.

Wayne Stanley, Executive Director with Simon Communities of Ireland, said it was inevitable the vote would go the way it did……..

The Irish Property Owners Association said the Sinn Fein motion aimed at extending the ban was “a failed policy”

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers, said the vote displays “more concrete understanding for the first time of market realities”.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin has said the government’s refusal to reverse its decision to end the eviction ban will lead to levels of homelessness never before thought possible.

Labour Leader Ivana Bacik reiterated her call for the Government to table her Party’s emergency legislation to extend the eviction ban, on a temporary basis.

Homeless Charity Depaul say ‘the focus now must firmly centre on the availability of temporary accommodation.