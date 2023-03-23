Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Hourigan facing Green Party suspension as government wins Eviction Ban vote

The Green TD Neasa Hourigan is facing a 15 month suspension from the parliamentary party after voting against the Government on the no-fault evictions ban.

The Coalition won the Dáil vote by 83 by 68.

The Labour Party meanwhile is planning to lodge a no confidence motion in the Government.

Wayne Stanley, Executive Director with Simon Communities of Ireland, said it was inevitable the vote would go the way it did……..

 

The Irish Property Owners Association said the Sinn Fein motion aimed at extending the ban was “a failed policy”

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers, said the vote displays “more concrete understanding for the first time of market realities”.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin has said the government’s refusal to reverse its decision to end the eviction ban will lead to levels of homelessness never before thought possible.

Labour Leader Ivana Bacik reiterated her call for the Government to table her Party’s emergency legislation to extend the eviction ban, on a temporary basis.

Homeless Charity Depaul say ‘the focus now must firmly centre on the availability of temporary accommodation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in connection with attempted hijacking in Derry is released

23 March 2023
margiris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Petition to ban supertrawlers from fishing off the Irish coast

23 March 2023
Jasmine McMonagle
News, Top Stories

Man accused of killing Jasmine McMonagle set fire to car after she refused a reconciliation

23 March 2023
leinster house
Top Stories, Audio, News

Hourigan facing Green Party suspension as government wins Eviction Ban vote

23 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in connection with attempted hijacking in Derry is released

23 March 2023
margiris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Petition to ban supertrawlers from fishing off the Irish coast

23 March 2023
Jasmine McMonagle
News, Top Stories

Man accused of killing Jasmine McMonagle set fire to car after she refused a reconciliation

23 March 2023
leinster house
Top Stories, Audio, News

Hourigan facing Green Party suspension as government wins Eviction Ban vote

23 March 2023
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister Roderic O'Gorman
News, Audio, Top Stories

DTP welcomes National Action Plan Against Racism

23 March 2023
christy2
Playback, Audio, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 15ú Márta Christy Murray i gcuideachta Colm Ferriter beo

22 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube