Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

LOI Chat with Anthony Gorman

In the League of Ireland there’s just First Division games this weekend due to the International break.

Finn Harps will look to build on their first win of season last week at Longford, on Friday Dave Rogers side play host to second placed Cobh Ramblers.

Diarmaid Doherty will have updates on Highland from the game on Friday evening from the 8pm kick off.

In this weeks League of Ireland Preview Oisin Kelly has been speaking with former Finn Harps Player Manager Anthony Gorman.

But first they discussed the importance of Cockhill Celtic’s victory last weekend to reach the FAI Intermediate Cup and where is Intermediate football going over the next few years:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

196 people arrested for driving under influence over St Patrick’s weekend

23 March 2023
Karol Kelly family picture
News, Top Stories

Brothers jailed for murder of Karol Kelly in Derry

23 March 2023
Irish Cancer society Research Awards 2013
News, Top Stories

Donegal benefitting from nurse led oral anti-cancer medication trial

23 March 2023
Jasmine McMonagle
News, Top Stories

Richard Burke found guilty of manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility

23 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

196 people arrested for driving under influence over St Patrick’s weekend

23 March 2023
Karol Kelly family picture
News, Top Stories

Brothers jailed for murder of Karol Kelly in Derry

23 March 2023
Irish Cancer society Research Awards 2013
News, Top Stories

Donegal benefitting from nurse led oral anti-cancer medication trial

23 March 2023
Jasmine McMonagle
News, Top Stories

Richard Burke found guilty of manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility

23 March 2023
gealscoil 4 masters 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protest takes place outside Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí over pausing of works

23 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube