LOI Chat with Anthony Gorman

In the League of Ireland there’s just First Division games this weekend due to the International break.

Finn Harps will look to build on their first win of season last week at Longford, on Friday Dave Rogers side play host to second placed Cobh Ramblers.

Diarmaid Doherty will have updates on Highland from the game on Friday evening from the 8pm kick off.

In this weeks League of Ireland Preview Oisin Kelly has been speaking with former Finn Harps Player Manager Anthony Gorman.