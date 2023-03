A petition to ban super trawlers in waters off the Irish coast has been launched.

Sinn Fein’s spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine is Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn who says enough is enough.

Two of the largest super trawlers in the world were seen fishing off Donegal in the past week.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the government isn’t taking this seriously enough, and the Irish fishing sector is suffering as a result….…..