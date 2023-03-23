Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show…

We start off with a look at some of the top stories in today’s newspapers and then Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney discuss the shock resignation of Paddy Carr and the general situation in Donegal GAA:

Deputies Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Thomas Pringle are among the guests discussing the news that Government has won a vote which means no fault evictions resume in April:

We look forward to Social Inclusion Week, which will see a number of events across the county from Saturday and we hear about the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s We Consent campaign:

Jasmine McMonagle
News, Top Stories

Richard Burke found guilty of manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility

23 March 2023
IMG-6460
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protest takes place outside Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí over pausing of works

23 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 March 2023
Lauren Flood
News, Audio, Top Stories

Woman trapped upstairs in Ramelton apartment as a result of flooding

23 March 2023
