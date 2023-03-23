Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show…

We start off with a look at some of the top stories in today’s newspapers and then Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney discuss the shock resignation of Paddy Carr and the general situation in Donegal GAA:

Deputies Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Thomas Pringle are among the guests discussing the news that Government has won a vote which means no fault evictions resume in April:

We look forward to Social Inclusion Week, which will see a number of events across the county from Saturday and we hear about the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s We Consent campaign: