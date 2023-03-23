Protest takes place outside Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí over pausing of works

A demonstration has taken place outside Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí in Donegal Town today in protest of the pausing of school projects right across the country.

Works on a much needed new school building were due to get underway when they were notified of the Government’s decision to halt the construction. The tender for the works is due to expire within a matter of hours.

The school has contacted Education Minister, Norma Foley who is due to visit Donegal next week but to date there has been no response.

Deirdre O’Gara, is member of the Parents Association she says time is of the essence: