Three arrests in connection with attempted murder of PSNI officers in Strabane

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on Thursday, 17th November 2022, have made three arrests in the town under the Terrorism Act.

Today, Thursday 23rd March, two women, aged 25 years old and 27 years old, and one man aged 51 years old, were arrested and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.

The attempted murder investigation continues, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.