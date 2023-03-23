Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Three arrests in connection with attempted murder of PSNI officers in Strabane

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on Thursday, 17th November 2022, have made three arrests in the town under the Terrorism Act.

Today, Thursday 23rd March, two women, aged 25 years old and 27 years old, and one man aged 51 years old, were arrested and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.

The attempted murder investigation continues, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Jasmine McMonagle
News, Top Stories

Richard Burke found guilty of manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility

23 March 2023
IMG-6460
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protest takes place outside Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí over pausing of works

23 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 March 2023
Lauren Flood
News, Audio, Top Stories

Woman trapped upstairs in Ramelton apartment as a result of flooding

23 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Jasmine McMonagle
News, Top Stories

Richard Burke found guilty of manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility

23 March 2023
IMG-6460
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protest takes place outside Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí over pausing of works

23 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 March 2023
Lauren Flood
News, Audio, Top Stories

Woman trapped upstairs in Ramelton apartment as a result of flooding

23 March 2023
musgrave Belfast
News, Top Stories

Three arrests in connection with attempted murder of PSNI officers in Strabane

23 March 2023
eviction notice
News, Audio, Top Stories

Woman facing eviction in Donegal says eight families are competing for one available rental house

23 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube