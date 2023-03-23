Woman facing eviction in Donegal says eight families are competing for one available rental house

A woman facing eviction in three months time has told the Nine til Noon Show today that there is one house available for rent in the area of Donegal in which she lives, and there are eight families trying to secure it.

Corrina told Greg Hughes she, her partner, and their children moved back to her native Donegal on the basis of an offer of a rental house for a minimum of two years.

However, earlier this month, the owner said he needed the house back for family reasons, and gave her three months notice to quit.

Corrina’s family is now one of almost 90 in Donegal who are in this position.

She says it’s been a gut wrenching experience…………..

Meanwhile, Deputy Thomas Pringle has criticised independents who supported the government in last evening’s Dail vote to scrap the eviction ban.

He says the decision was wrong, and questioned why independents would support the government as they did…………