HIQA publish reports on three nursing homes in Donegal

HIQA has published reports on three Nursing Homes in Donegal this morning, with a number of non-compliances noted.

The reports noted that residents were happy in all three centres.

Six non-compliances were noted in both Brindley Manor and Harbour Lights Nursing Homes, while one non-compliance was noted at the Lakehouse Nursing Home.

 

 

There were 42 residents at Brindley Manor Nursing Home in Convoy when an unannounced inspection took place in November.

Non compliances were found in the areas of staffing, training, governance and management, end of life, care plans and health care.

Brindley Manor Nursing Home

The full Brindley Manor report can be accessed HERE 

 

There were 44 residents at Harbour Lights Nursing Home in Bruckless when it underwent an unannounced inspection in October.

Non compliances were identified in the areas of staffing, governance and management, premises, fire precautions, care plans and health care.

 

 

Harbour Lights Nursing Home

 

The full Harbour Lights report can be accessed HERE

 

There were also 44 residents at Lake House Nursing Home in Dunfanaghy when an unannounced inspection took place in January.

One non compliance was identified in the area of premises.

 

Lake House Nursing Home

The full Lake House report can be accessed HERE

 

