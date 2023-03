Following his sides 0-21 to 0-09 point defeat to Roscommon, captain Patrick McBrearty says relegation isn’t the end of the world.

With the Ulster Championship just four weeks away, McBrearty says Donegal have now shifted their focus on their trip to Newry. Emphasising that this isn’t the Donegal team Conor Laverty’s Down can expect to face.

Brendan Devenney caught up with Patrick after the game …