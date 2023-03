Raphoe came from two goals down to win the Linden Cup on Sunday afternoon.

CIYMS took the lead in the first quarter before doubling it before half time.

Simon Goudie then fired in a quick brace to level the tie up before Tom Eaton fired Raphoe ahead.

Matthew Lecky then added a fourth before CIYMS pulled one back but it wasn’t enough as Raphoe held on to claim the Linden Cup