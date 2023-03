Donegal Ladies suffered a 3-02 to 5-09 defeat at the hands of Mayo resulting in relegation to Division 2 for the 2024 season.

Manager Maxi Curran said that the situation has been coming for a while considering the age range of the players. He believes now is the time for the county to regroup and rebuild for next year.

Maureen O’Donnell spoke with him after the game…