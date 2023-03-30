Councillors back retention of fire stations in Ballyshannon and Bundoran

Donegal County Council has supported a call for separate fire stations to be retained in Ballyshannon and Bundoran, and called for both stations to be upgraded.

The call has come from Cllr Barry Sweeney, who told members he does not accept the view of officials that an amalgamated option is the best way forward.

As far back as the 1980s, the then Chief Fire Officer was recommending a single station located between the two towns.

However, Cllr Sweeney says what’s being suggested by officials now is not something he is prepared to support……….

