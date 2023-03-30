Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Councillors back retention of fire stations in Ballyshannon and Bundoran

Donegal County Council has supported a call for separate fire stations to be retained in Ballyshannon and Bundoran, and called for both stations to be upgraded.

The call has come from Cllr Barry Sweeney, who told members he does not accept the view of officials that an amalgamated option is the best way forward.

As far back as the 1980s, the then Chief Fire Officer was recommending a single station located between the two towns.

However, Cllr Sweeney says what’s being suggested by officials now is not something he is prepared to support……….

 

Excerpt from official reply to Cllr Sweeney’s motion……..

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ballyshannon Fire Station
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillors back retention of fire stations in Ballyshannon and Bundoran

30 March 2023
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 22ú Márta le Sorcha, Ultan, Gráinne & Caoimhe beo sa stiúideo

29 March 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating early morning burglary in Springtown

29 March 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday March 29th

29 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Ballyshannon Fire Station
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillors back retention of fire stations in Ballyshannon and Bundoran

30 March 2023
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 22ú Márta le Sorcha, Ultan, Gráinne & Caoimhe beo sa stiúideo

29 March 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating early morning burglary in Springtown

29 March 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday March 29th

29 March 2023
eu parliament brussels
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Parliament marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement

29 March 2023
Tourism Seminar 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council’s Tourism Seminar taking place tomorrow

29 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube