DCC can become a national leader in disability services provision – MacGiolla Easbuig

A West Donegal councillor says the county has the potential to become a national leader in the provision of services for disabled people.

Cllr Michael Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig was speaking after a meeting of the council’s Disabilities Committee this week, at which they were told a tender for the promised Changing Places facility in Letterkenny will be approved in a matter of days.

However, he says there’s not enough impetus in the council to follow through on other projects, while local communities in places like Nairn-Portnoo are taking the lead in providing facilities.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says that needs to change…………..