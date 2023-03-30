Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Garda National Economic Crime Bureau carrying out investigation in Donegal

Gardai have confirmed that a Garda National Economic Crime Bureau led investigation is currently ongoing in Donegal.

Enquiries are believed to be being conducted in the Killybegs area.

Gardai say no further information is available at this time.

donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €28m worth of Commercial Rates collected by DCC in 2022

30 March 2023
covid test
News, Top Stories

New Covid-19 public health advice coming into effect today

30 March 2023
Lease agreement
News, Top Stories

Just 29 properties available to rent for people accessing HAP

30 March 2023
29/03/2023 NO REPRO FEE, MAXWELLS DUBLIN BUST UNVEILING TO COMMEMORATE RECEIPT OF THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE BY JOHN HUME AND DAVID TRIMBLE. Pic shows Sen î Fearghal, Ceann Comhairle and John Hume Jnr at the unveiling of the Bust .ÊIn a historic moment in 1998, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded jointly to John Hume and David Trimble for their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland. This year the Houses of the Oireachtas will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the receipt of the Nobel Peace Prize by David Trimble and John Hume by unveiling a series of commemorative artworks. Today,Ê a bust of John Hume was unveiled in LH2000, which will align with the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.Ê Sculptor Elizabeth OÕKane created this bust, and will be in attendance.Ê The bust of David Trimble is being acquired by the OPW and will be unveiled later this year in December to align with the anniversary of the receipt of the Nobel Peace Prize. Ê PIC: NO FEE, MAXWELLS 29-3-23
News, Top Stories

Bust of John Hume unveiled in Leinster House

30 March 2023
