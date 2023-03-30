Garda National Economic Crime Bureau carrying out investigation in Donegal

Gardai have confirmed that a Garda National Economic Crime Bureau led investigation is currently ongoing in Donegal.
Enquiries are believed to be being conducted in the Killybegs area.
Gardai say no further information is available at this time.
