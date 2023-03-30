MacLochlainn challenges Foley on Donegal school building delays

The Education Minister has been told that the decision to refer almost 60 school projects for review by the Department of Public Expenditure is causing deep concern in Donegal, where a number of long awaited projects have been delayed even further.

Minister Norma Foley is due to visit Donegal tomorrow for a number of engagements, and ahead of that visit, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn outlined three projects in the Dail which he said are crucial to their local communities.

Speaking during a Labour motion on the issue, Deputy MacLochlainn told the Dail the schools deserve better………