The stigma around people who self-harm can impact their ability to rent a home or find a job, according to new research.

Of almost 800 people surveyed by the Samaritans, 77% said they would offer help to someone who self-harmed.

However, more than half said they would not rent an apartment to someone who self-harmed, while almost a third would not car-pool with them.

Project researcher Dr. Dean McDonnell says a lot more awareness of the issue is needed: