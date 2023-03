Donegal County Council is to liaise with Changemakers Donegal to secure Fairtrade Town status for more areas of Donegal. At a meeting this week, Cllr Jack Murray successfully moved a motion seeking support to have three towns in Inishowen – Buncrana. Ballyliffin and Clonmany designated as Fairtrade towns.

He’s also secured a commitment from the council that it will continue to follow Fairtrade principles.

Cllr Murray says it’s good that Donegal is seen to be taking the lead……..