Coyle to defend his NABA title in Florida

Derry boxer Connor “The Kid” Coyle [18(8)-0] will defend his NABA middleweight title against Fernando Ezequiel Farias on Saturday, April 29 at the Hilton Carillon in St. Petersburg, Florida.

If the Derry middleweight gets through the April 29th defence he is set to fight in Ireland for the first time in six years.

According to irish-boxing.com ‘The Kid’ looks likely to be one of the main benefactors of the link-up between Fire Fist Promotions and Conlan Boxing and will fight in Belfast for the first time on the massive Michael Conlan – Luis Alberto Lopez card in Belfast on May 27.

Farias, from Agrentina, is 10-2-2 with 4 wins by KO.