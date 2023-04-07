Finn Harps held to draw in Kerry

Finn Harps and Kerry played out a 1-1 draw on Friday night.
Sean McGrath opened the scoring for the hosts on 36 minutes before Ryan Flood earned a point for Harps with his goal on 67 minutes.
John Drummey has the full time report…
