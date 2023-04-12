HIQA publishes inspection reports on four designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal

HIQA has published inspection reports on four designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal

Cill Aoibheann Community Group Home on the Lough Eske Road had six residents on the day of its inspection in December.

No non-compliances were noted.

Ard Cloghar Community Group Homes in Carndonagh had 14 residents when it was inspected in November.

Again, no non compliances were noted.

In January, the four resident St Anne’s – Naomh Aine’s centre in Carndonagh was inspected, with five non-compliances noted. They were in the areas of staffing, governance and management, positive behavioural support, protection and residents’ rights.

Also in Carndonagh, the James Connolly Memorial Residential Unit was inspected in December with nine residents present.

Six non compliances were noted, in the areas of staffing, governance and management, notification of incidents, premises, protection and residents’ rights.

Compliance plans are included in the reports outlining how issues are to be addressed.

HSE Response:

Re: HIQA inspection of Ard Clochar Community Group Homes- OSV-0005248

Ard Clochar Community Group Homes provides full-time and shared residential care and support to 14 adults with a disability. The designated centre comprises of three interconnected purpose built bungalows. Residents in each bungalow have their own bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. In addition, residents have access to communal areas in each bungalow which includes a sitting room, kitchen dining room, laundry room and additional bathroom facilities. The centre is located within a residential area of a rural town and is close to local amenities such as shops and cafes.

Residents have access to an adapted vehicle at the centre which further enables them to access amenities such as leisure facilities in the surrounding area.

Residents are supported by a staff team of both nurses and health care assistants who are available in the centre both during the day and at night.

The HIQA inspection was carried out on November 11th 2022 and the report was published on the HIQA website on April 12th 2023. 15 regulations were inspected on this date. There were 8 areas with full Compliance, 6 areas substantially compliant and one area that was non-compliant.

Actions including the following:

 The service will continue to work with HSE Human Resources department to recruit staff into vacant positions.

 The Centre’s Training matrix is reviewed regularly and training plan in place for all staff.

 Information session have been provided to all staff on the governance structures within the centre in the absence of the PIC.

 All personal plans have been reviewed and are up to date.

 All aesthetic works has been scheduled to be completed by end of March 2023.

 Safe Usage of WIFI policy has been implemented within the centre and risk assessment have also been completed.

The HSE will continue to work ensure that a high quality of service is maintained ongoing within this centre.

Re: HIQA Inspection James Connolly Memorial (JCM)- OSV-0002502

JCM is a designated centre run by the Health Service Executive (HSE) in Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo.

It comprises of a two-storey building located in Inishowen in Co. Donegal on the outskirts of a town within close proximity to local amenities such as shops and restaurants. The centre provides accommodation for up to nine residents. The residents are supported on a 24/7 basis by a team of nursing and care staff. Residents have access to communal facilities which includes a kitchen-diner, sitting room, a laundry room and bathroom facilities.

The HIQA inspection took place on December 7th 2022 and the report was published on the HIQA website on April 12th 2023.

Twelve regulations were inspected on this date. There were seven areas of non-compliance identified in this inspection. Of the twelve, two were found to be compliant and three were deemed substantially complaint.

The HSE has taken a number of actions to address the non-compliances identified as follows;

 The service will continue to work with HSE Human Resources department to recruit staff into vacant positions.

 All notifications will be submitted to the HIQA within the required timeframes as per the regulations.

 A review of all restrictive practices within the Centre has been completed.

 Two residents were identified to relocate to single occupancy bedrooms. A de-congregation plan has been developed for this centre.

 A review of the risk assessments has been completed which are person centred.

 All staff are aware of designated officers and up to date information of designated officers has been displayed within the centre.

 Information session provided to staff on residents’ rights

The HSE will continue to work to ensure that a high quality of service is maintained ongoing within this centre.

Re: HIQA inspection of Naomh Aine’s St Anne’s CGH – OSV 0028281

Naomh Aine provides residential care and support to four adults with disabilities. The centre comprises a 4 bedroom detached bungalow in Co. Donegal on the outskirts of a small town.

The service benefits from having its own mode of transport for access to community-based activities and amenities. All 4 residents have single occupancy bedrooms with 2 en suite bathrooms. There is a private garden area to the rear of the property. The service is staffed on a 24/7 basis and the staff team includes a person in charge The HIQA inspection took place on the 16th of January 2023 and the report was published on the HIQA website on April 12th 2023.

10 regulations were inspected. 3 regulations were compliant, 1 substantially compliant and 6 non-compliant.

The HSE has taken a number of actions to address non-compliance identified as follows:

 A review of staffing has been undertaken to meet the needs of the residents.

 Governance arrangement within the centre has been strengthened.

 The Management of Feedback (complaints, compliment and comments) is now available within the center and easy read material has been made available to all residents.

 All complaints and concerns raised by residents has been recorded and addressed.

 The HSE’s incident management system has been reviewed and implemented in this designated center.

 Regular review meetings continue to ensure Positive Behaviour Support plans are implemented.

 Risk Management within the centre has been reviewed.

 Additional Day Services has been made available to all residents.

The HSE will continue to work to ensure that high quality services are delivered and maintained within this centre.