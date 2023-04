Residential property prices rose by 5% in the year to February.

That’s down from 6.1% in the 12 months to January, according to the CSO.

In Dublin, prices increased by 3.2%, while outside the capital they went up by 6.4%.

The border region which encompasses Donegal, Cavan, Sligo, Leitrim and Monaghan saw the largest increase in property prices outside of Dublin at 9%.