‘Inishowen needs to be looked after first in terms of water supply before other parts of county’ – Cllr McDermott

An Inishowen Councillor says the peninsula needs to be looked after first in terms of water supply before directing it to other parts of the county.

There’s been ongoing issues in North Inishowen, particularly in Clonmany, Urris and Malin Head with residents left without water for up to three days on occasions.

Concern has also been raised that issues with water supply in Inishowen is hampering housing developments going ahead.

Councillor Martin McDermott says the state of the water supply can no longer be accepted: